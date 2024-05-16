EPR Properties to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

EPR Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 127.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

Shares of EPR stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.80. 503,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,418. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.87.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.05.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

