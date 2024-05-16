Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 261.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,883 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,872,000. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 107,959,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,854,000 after buying an additional 917,330 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

EQNR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.99. 2,602,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,647,945. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQNR. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

