Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.11.

EQX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

