Ethereum Classic 24 Hour Volume Hits $233.88 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $27.13 or 0.00041492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and $233.88 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,398.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.84 or 0.00680218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.14 or 0.00125597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009009 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00068510 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.27 or 0.00203789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00095552 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,082,934 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

