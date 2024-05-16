Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Everbridge from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $34.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average is $27.63. Everbridge has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $35.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $115.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $543,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 37.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

