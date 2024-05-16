EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Trading 4.3% Higher

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.64. Approximately 122,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 409,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

EverQuote Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $839.66 million, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.85.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. EverQuote’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $59,732.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,553,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,989,048.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 2,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $43,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,076.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,730 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $59,732.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,989,048.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,466 shares of company stock worth $8,045,609 over the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in EverQuote by 446.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in EverQuote during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

