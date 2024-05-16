Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading 42.9% Higher

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 42.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 161,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 226,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

