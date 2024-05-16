Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Plans Dividend of $8.80 (OTCMKTS:FMCB)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 8.80 per share by the bank on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FMCB stock remained flat at $1,050.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 37 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $992.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $985.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $778.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.03. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $932.00 and a 52 week high of $1,100.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $30.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.79 million for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 16.20%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

