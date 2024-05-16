Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Given New $15.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FENC. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of FENC stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $7.12. 361,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,968. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.52 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 40,584 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $437,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,862.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Adrian Haigh sold 22,222 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $228,886.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 40,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $437,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,862.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,921 in the last quarter. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 32,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.