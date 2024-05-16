Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Craig Hallum

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. 360,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,968. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $193.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Adrian Haigh sold 22,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $207,118.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Adrian Haigh sold 22,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $207,118.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $153,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,921. Corporate insiders own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $50,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 373,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 24,069 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 285,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 32,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

