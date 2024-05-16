Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:FIHL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.45. 274,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,312. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Fidelis Insurance has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.71%.

FIHL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIHL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,360,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,618,000 after buying an additional 131,657 shares in the last quarter. Pine Brook Road Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $107,116,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 2.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,097,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,798,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,392,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 317,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 3.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 839,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,063 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

