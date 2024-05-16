Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Down 0.6%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.56 and last traded at $38.74. Approximately 326,079 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,107,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,638. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 26,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

