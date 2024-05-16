FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Price Down 4.4%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.67. Approximately 1,426,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,824,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

FIGS Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of $975.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. FIGS had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FIGS

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $87,321.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,613.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $139,922.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 468,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,774.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $87,321.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 409,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,613.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,200 shares of company stock valued at $237,349. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

