Financial Comparison: Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) and SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI)

SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Free Report) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SAI.TECH Global and Integrated Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAI.TECH Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

SAI.TECH Global has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.02, meaning that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SAI.TECH Global and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAI.TECH Global N/A N/A N/A Integrated Ventures -581.64% -3,899.18% -418.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of SAI.TECH Global shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SAI.TECH Global and Integrated Ventures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAI.TECH Global $6.78 million 1.91 -$6.12 million N/A N/A Integrated Ventures $3.86 million 1.48 -$25.46 million ($13.55) -0.08

SAI.TECH Global has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures.

Summary

SAI.TECH Global beats Integrated Ventures on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAI.TECH Global

SAI.TECH Global Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers. Its target customers include large-scale miners and institutional investors. SAI.TECH Global Corporation was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin. The company is based in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

