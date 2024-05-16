Financial Comparison: Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) vs. Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) and Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Lucid Diagnostics has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shockwave Medical has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.0% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Shockwave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Shockwave Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Diagnostics $2.43 million 18.41 -$52.67 million ($1.27) -0.71 Shockwave Medical $787.97 million 15.76 $147.28 million $4.28 77.31

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and Shockwave Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Shockwave Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Diagnostics. Lucid Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shockwave Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lucid Diagnostics and Shockwave Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Shockwave Medical 0 10 1 0 2.09

Lucid Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 205.93%. Shockwave Medical has a consensus price target of $309.11, indicating a potential downside of 6.58%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than Shockwave Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and Shockwave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Diagnostics -1,576.60% -901.79% -104.56% Shockwave Medical 20.75% 24.79% 11.95%

Summary

Shockwave Medical beats Lucid Diagnostics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc., a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company, focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma in the United States. The company's flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels. It also provides product for the treatment of coronary artery disease, such as C2 IVL catheter and C2+IVL catheter that are two-emitter catheters for use in IVL system; and Reducer, a device to treat refractory angina. In addition, the company develops COSIRA-II trial; shockwave C2 Aero, a coronary IVL catheter; shockwave javelin coronary, a non-balloon-based catheter platform to treat of tight, difficult-to-cross coronary lesions; shockwave L6; shockwave E8 catheter, to target long peripheral artery lesions; shockwave javelin peripheral, a non-balloon-based catheter platform, to treat tight, difficult-to-cross peripheral lesions. Further, it offers shockwave carotid IVL, a purpose-built IVL System to treat calcified carotid artery lesions; and Shockwave Crescendo, a platform developed to treat calcified, stenotic heart valves. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

