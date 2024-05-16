First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $228.00 at Barclays

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $227.00 to $228.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FSLR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on First Solar from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $238.20.

Get First Solar alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on First Solar

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.62. 1,547,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,238. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $224.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.54.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,785 shares of company stock worth $5,265,869. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 765 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.