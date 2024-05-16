Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fiverr International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.82.

Fiverr International stock opened at $25.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fiverr International will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at $19,193,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Fiverr International by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 862,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,490,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter valued at about $3,291,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter worth about $1,837,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at about $924,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

