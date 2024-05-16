Flare (FLR) Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week

Flare (FLR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Flare coin can now be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Flare has a market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $12.55 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 40,587,665,272 coins. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 40,581,962,180.647285 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02785163 USD and is up 4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $11,190,922.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

