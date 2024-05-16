Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.200-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.2 billion. Flowers Foods also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.20-1.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FLO. DA Davidson started coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.75.

FLO stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,314,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,056. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.62%.

In other news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

