Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives $70.37 Average PT from Analysts

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.37.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.07. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,776,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,534. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

