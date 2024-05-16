Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Short Interest Update

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,273,300 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 1,087,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,366.5 days.
Fosun International Stock Performance
FOSUF remained flat at $0.54 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. Fosun International has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $0.73.
About Fosun International
