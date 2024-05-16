G999 Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 16th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $37.63 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00052716 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00018583 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00012967 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008937 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001007 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

