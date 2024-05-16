Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

GALT opened at $3.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. The company has a market cap of $189.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.72. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.27.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Galectin Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder James C. Czirr sold 21,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $65,248.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,925,884 shares in the company, valued at $18,133,205.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,500 shares of company stock worth $14,360. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 116.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 398,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 214,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

