GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE JOB opened at $0.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.55.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). GEE Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.17 million. Analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
