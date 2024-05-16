General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Up 0.9%

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U)’s share price traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.93 and last traded at $45.92. 2,530,129 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 16,420,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.49.

A number of brokerages have commented on GM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.75.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in General Motors by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 72,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 8,855.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.4% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 26,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

