Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.56. 889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,814. The stock has a market cap of $428.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.46. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.18.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.75. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $109.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Indemnity Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Global Indemnity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is 56.45%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 110,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 0.82% of Global Indemnity Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

