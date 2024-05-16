Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.405-2.440 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion. Globant also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.47-1.52 EPS.

Globant Trading Down 0.3 %

Globant stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.73. The company had a trading volume of 630,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,218. Globant has a 1-year low of $141.88 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). Globant had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $580.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $579.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Globant will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $279.00 price objective (down from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.59.

About Globant

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

