Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.470-1.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.0 million-$589.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.5 million. Globant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.200-6.500 EPS.
Globant Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $141.88 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.83.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). Globant had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $580.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Globant
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Globant
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.