Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.470-1.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.0 million-$589.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.5 million. Globant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.200-6.500 EPS.

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $141.88 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.83.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). Globant had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $580.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globant from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Globant from $266.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.59.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

