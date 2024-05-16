Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.47-1.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $585-589 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.20 million. Globant also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.20-6.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $279.00 price objective (down previously from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globant from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.59.

Globant Price Performance

GLOB stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.73. The company had a trading volume of 634,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,218. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Globant has a 52 week low of $141.88 and a 52 week high of $251.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.83.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $580.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Globant will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Further Reading

