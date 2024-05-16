Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance
Shares of GRNT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.46. 478,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,268. The stock has a market cap of $844.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $8.14.
Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Equities analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Granite Ridge Resources
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CFO Tyler Farquharson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at $421,829.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 14,250 shares of company stock valued at $88,440 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Granite Ridge Resources
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.