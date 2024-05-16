Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Shares of GRNT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.46. 478,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,268. The stock has a market cap of $844.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $8.14.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Equities analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRNT. Evercore ISI began coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.45.

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CFO Tyler Farquharson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at $421,829.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 14,250 shares of company stock valued at $88,440 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

