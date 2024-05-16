Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Short Interest Up 18.0% in April

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,110,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 12,800,000 shares. Currently, 15.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Gritstone bio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Gritstone bio by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gritstone bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gritstone bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Gritstone bio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Gritstone bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Gritstone bio Stock Performance

GRTS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,661. The firm has a market cap of $80.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84. Gritstone bio has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.33.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 232.42% and a negative net margin of 926.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gritstone bio will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

