Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 131,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,134,000 after acquiring an additional 49,668 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 17,244 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after buying an additional 15,268 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASR stock traded up $6.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $354.00. 23,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,557. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $357.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $323.26 and a 200 day moving average of $288.23. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $438.09 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 40.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $5.727 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.71. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.02%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

