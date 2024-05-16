Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Update

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Halma Stock Performance

Halma stock traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,207. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Halma has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $31.44.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

