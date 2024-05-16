Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.61

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.61 and last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 78808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group Trading Up 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.58. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $495.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,121,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $9,352,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,249,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $748,000. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.