HC Wainwright Cuts Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Price Target to $23.00

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Annovis Bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANVS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Annovis Bio from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Brookline Capital Management lowered Annovis Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Annovis Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANVS opened at $8.75 on Monday. Annovis Bio has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Annovis Bio will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annovis Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $2,847,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Annovis Bio by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Annovis Bio by 6.1% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

