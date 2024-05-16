HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VSTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut Verastem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.79.

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $13.12 on Monday. Verastem has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $332.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verastem will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Verastem by 116.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verastem by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Verastem in the third quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Verastem in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Verastem by 27.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

