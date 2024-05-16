Head to Head Analysis: Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) vs. Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC)

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) and Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moolec Science has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rigetti Computing and Moolec Science, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 0 3 0 3.00 Moolec Science 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus target price of $3.17, indicating a potential upside of 159.56%. Moolec Science has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 343.55%. Given Moolec Science’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Moolec Science is more favorable than Rigetti Computing.

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Moolec Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -563.97% -59.05% -41.14% Moolec Science N/A -69.56% -29.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Moolec Science’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $12.01 million 16.14 -$75.11 million ($0.53) -2.30 Moolec Science $900,000.00 51.75 -$51.79 million N/A N/A

Moolec Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rigetti Computing.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.4% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Moolec Science shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Moolec Science shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Moolec Science beats Rigetti Computing on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service. It also provides quantum cloud services that provides various range of support in programming, public or private clouds integration, and connectivity, as well as quantum operating system software that supports both public and private cloud architectures. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as algorithm development, benchmarking, quantum application programming, and software development. The company serves commercial enterprises, government organizations, and international government entities. It has operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Rigetti Computing, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

About Moolec Science

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product. It operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

