Head-To-Head Contrast: BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) versus United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI)

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) and United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BRT Apartments and United Development Funding IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRT Apartments 5.10% 2.06% 0.67% United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.1% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRT Apartments 0 0 2 0 3.00 United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BRT Apartments and United Development Funding IV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

BRT Apartments currently has a consensus price target of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 20.77%. Given BRT Apartments’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRT Apartments and United Development Funding IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRT Apartments $93.62 million 3.59 $3.87 million $0.22 81.87 United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BRT Apartments has higher revenue and earnings than United Development Funding IV.

Summary

BRT Apartments beats United Development Funding IV on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRT Apartments

(Get Free Report)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

About United Development Funding IV

(Get Free Report)

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.