Head-To-Head Contrast: Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) & Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY)

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) and Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geely Automobile has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Get Lotus Technology alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Technology and Geely Automobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology N/A -0.62% -39.40% Geely Automobile N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Geely Automobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lotus Technology and Geely Automobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lotus Technology currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.94%. Given Lotus Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lotus Technology is more favorable than Geely Automobile.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lotus Technology and Geely Automobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $679.01 million 0.34 -$742.00 million ($0.48) -16.38 Geely Automobile $21.99 billion 0.60 $781.69 million N/A N/A

Geely Automobile has higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Geely Automobile beats Lotus Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lotus Technology

(Get Free Report)

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

About Geely Automobile

(Get Free Report)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services. It also offers sedans, wagons, sport utility cars, and electric vehicles under the Geely, Geometry, and ZEEKR brands; vehicles design, technology consulting, general logistics, packing, and storage services; researches and develops technology; procures mechanical and electrical equipment, and automobile parts and components; and manufactures and sells vehicle engines. In addition, the company provides automotive design, software systems development, modular development, virtual engineering of intelligent electric vehicles, and mobility technology solutions; knock down kits; and engages in the preparation and construction of engine manufactory projects. It operates in Malaysia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Northern Europe, the Philippines, Central and South America, Africa, and internationally. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.