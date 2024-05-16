Head-To-Head Survey: Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII) vs. PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) and Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and Hypertension Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROCEPT BioRobotics $136.19 million 26.12 -$105.90 million ($2.12) -32.64 Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hypertension Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Hypertension Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PROCEPT BioRobotics and Hypertension Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus price target of $61.20, suggesting a potential downside of 11.55%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.5% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Hypertension Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

PROCEPT BioRobotics has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hypertension Diagnostics has a beta of -1.95, meaning that its stock price is 295% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and Hypertension Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROCEPT BioRobotics -66.12% -41.35% -27.92% Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Hypertension Diagnostics

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary noninvasive medical devices that detect subtle changes in the elasticity of arteries in the United States and internationally. It offers CVProfilor, which allows a physician to non-invasively assess the elasticity of small and large arteries, of which small artery elasticity is the earliest and sensitive marker of cardiovascular disease. The company offers CVProfilor DO-2020, which provides a patient's arterial elasticity indices used in the assessment for underlying vascular disease; CVProfilor MD-3000 that offers a sensitive and specific guide to the presence of blood vessel disease; and HD/PulseWave CR-2000 research cardiovascular profiling system, which provides researchers and scientists with a non-invasive means to assess arterial elasticity in support of human research in various areas. Its products collect 30 seconds of blood pressure waveform data, perform an analysis of the digitized blood pressure waveforms, and generate a CVProfile report that contains information on blood pressure, heart rate, pulse pressure, body surface area, body mass index, and C1-large and C2-small artery elasticity indices. The company sells its products to primary care physicians, cardiologists, health care professionals, trained medical personnel, research investigators at academic medical research centers, government institutes, cardiovascular specialists, and pharmaceutical firms. It markets its products through a representative organization in the United States. Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Richmond Hill, Canada.

