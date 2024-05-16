Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $147.03 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 16th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $147.03 million and $18,064.62 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.02 or 0.00006160 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010225 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00010998 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001408 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,213.75 or 0.99983238 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012171 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.0508283 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $24,958.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

