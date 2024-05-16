Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $420.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $374.96.

Home Depot stock traded down $5.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,099,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,245. The stock has a market cap of $339.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.14 and a 200 day moving average of $345.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

