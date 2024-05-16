HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, HomeTrust Bancshares presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $28.60 on Monday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.78.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.66 million.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 441,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 239,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after buying an additional 168,469 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Articles

