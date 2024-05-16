H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,972,500 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 2,718,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 106.5 days.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 3.3 %

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.98. 26,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,851. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $10.8 billion as at December 31, 2023. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 26.9 million square feet.

