HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,136,179 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 2,172,610 shares.The stock last traded at $44.14 and had previously closed at $44.77.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $761.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.61. The company has a market cap of $168.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). HSBC had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 34.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in HSBC during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

