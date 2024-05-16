Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

PI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.60.

Impinj Price Performance

Impinj stock opened at $174.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.86 and its 200 day moving average is $105.12. Impinj has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $175.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -499.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 6.87.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Impinj will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $252,737.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 2,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $252,737.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 26,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $3,919,700.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,081,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,321 shares of company stock valued at $15,972,614. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 117.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

