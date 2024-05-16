Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Update

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IDCBY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 24,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,302. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $203.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile
