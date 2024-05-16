Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Update

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IDCBY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 24,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,302. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $203.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

