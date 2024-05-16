InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

InfuSystem Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $6.65 on Monday. InfuSystem has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $141.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -665,000.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InfuSystem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFU. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 468,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 107,001 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in InfuSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in InfuSystem by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 689,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

