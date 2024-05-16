Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Innovative Designs stock remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,457. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Innovative Designs has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.40.

Innovative Designs, Inc engages in manufacture and marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation for the building construction industry.

