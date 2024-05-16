Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Innovative Designs Price Performance
Shares of Innovative Designs stock remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,457. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Innovative Designs has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.40.
About Innovative Designs
