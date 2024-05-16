InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,800 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IPOOF remained flat at $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 51,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,177. InPlay Oil has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

InPlay Oil Cuts Dividend

About InPlay Oil

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

